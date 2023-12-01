Bay of Fundy ferry won’t be removed from route, Rodriguez says

Federal Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez said the ferry that operates between Digby, N.S., and Saint John, N.B., will not be moved to another route next year.

In a post on the X platform — formerly known as Twitter — Rodriguez said the MV Fundy Rose will remain on its current route between the two Maritime provinces.

The vessel that offers daily crossings can accommodate commercial transport trucks including oversized loads, according to the Bay Ferries website.

Transport Canada had confirmed to CBC News last month that it was considering transferring the ferry to cover the route between Prince Edward Island and Quebec’s Iles-de-la-Madeleine in the spring.

Rodriguez says his department is looking for alternatives to serve the Iles-de-la-Madeleine route when its ferry is dry docked for safety maintenance next spring.

Last week, Nova Scotia Public Works Minister Kim Masland spoke out against the potential move of the Bay of Fundy ferry, calling it crucial to the region. Masland said the ferry service is an important transportation link for the local seafood and tourism industries.