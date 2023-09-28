Blue Water Bridge work to end early

Rehabilitation work on the First Blue Water Bridge will be completed a couple of days ahead of schedule on Oct. 3, instead of the planned Oct. 5 end date, the Federal Bridge Corporation (FBC) said in a news release.

The project on the span which connects Point Edward, Ont., to Port Huron, Mich., commenced earlier this year and focused on a range of improvements to enhance the bridge’s structural integrity.

These included strengthening cross beams and replacing bearings, replacing expansion joints, conducting concrete deck repairs, and waterproofing the bridge deck followed by asphalt repaving of the Canadian portion of bridge.

“We couldn’t be happier to unveil the newly revitalized First Blue Water Bridge,” said Natalie Kinloch, chief executive officer at FBC. “The credit for this early completion goes to our talented team, skilled workers and committed partners. Their extraordinary efforts have ensured timely work of utmost quality, and a safe crossing for our bridge users.”