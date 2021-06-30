CTA encourages drivers to take advantage of temporary FAST enrolment event

The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) reports there are still limited spots remaining for a Free and Secure Trade (FAST) enrolment event at the Fort Erie enrolment center from July 12-16.

Conditionally approved new FAST applicants can register for an appointment here.

(Photo: iStock)

An access code isn’t required to book an interview.

“With no timeline in place for enrollment centres to reopen, or enrollment pilots being conducted at other locations, interested drivers looking to attain their FAST cards are strongly encouraged to attend this event,” the CTA said in a release.

“CTA will continue to work with CBSA and CBP on developing additional pilot events in regions across Canada where the demand for new FAST drivers remains urgent.”