Gordie Howe International Bridge to open in Fall 2025

The Gordie Howe International Bridge project team has confirmed that construction completion is planned for September 2025, with the first vehicles expected to travel across the bridge that fall.

Originally, the $5.7-billion project connecting Windsor, Ont., and Detroit, Mich., across the Detroit River, was scheduled for completion in November 2024 with opening anticipated by the end of the year, according to a news release. However, the project experienced disruptions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

(Photo: Gordie Howe International Bridge)

Like most public-private partnership (P3) contracts, the contract between the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA) and Bridging North America (BNA) provides for the schedule and cost impacts of certain risks to be shared.

As a result, WDBA and BNA have agreed to amend the contract to include the new September 2025 construction completion date, new measures to ensure this date is achieved, and an updated overall contract value of $6.4 billion.