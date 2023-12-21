Government freezes Confederation Bridge toll rates for 2024
Minister of Transport Pablo Rodriguez announced that the federal government is freezing tolls for a second year, at current rates, for the Confederation Bridge. The span links Prince Edward Island with the mainland province of New Brunswick.
The bridge operator, Strait Crossing Bridge Limited (SCBL), will receive funding from Transport Canada to avoid increases in tolls related to high inflation.
Freezing tolls will support bridge users, in particular P.E.I. residents and businesses who have been hit hard by high inflation, especially during a period of economic rebuilding and recovery, according to a news release.
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.