Government freezes Confederation Bridge toll rates for 2024

Minister of Transport Pablo Rodriguez announced that the federal government is freezing tolls for a second year, at current rates, for the Confederation Bridge. The span links Prince Edward Island with the mainland province of New Brunswick.

The bridge operator, Strait Crossing Bridge Limited (SCBL), will receive funding from Transport Canada to avoid increases in tolls related to high inflation.

Freezing tolls will support bridge users, in particular P.E.I. residents and businesses who have been hit hard by high inflation, especially during a period of economic rebuilding and recovery, according to a news release.