Jagger Canada to pay $30K for failing to clean up oil, diesel

Jagger Canada has been fined $30,000 for failing to clean up engine oil and diesel after its truck was involved in a collision near Marathon, Ont., on Nov. 18, 2019.

The Ontario Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks’ Spills Action Centre reported fuel on highway pavement, and oil and fuel amid the rocks and snow on the highway embankment, after it visited the accident scene, according to a provincial government notice. All of that was about 15 meters from a running stream.

A month later, on Dec. 17, ministry staff sent an email to the company noting it had failed to clean up the site and was responsible for remediation. An order to hire a qualified contractor for the cleanup was issued Dec. 20, along with a need to provide a written report by Jan. 11, 2020. The company didn’t comply with the order by the deadline.

Jagger’s insurance provider indicated the site was restored Oct. 30, 2020.

The company was convicted of three charges on June 7, 2023, including failing to hire a contractor to clean up the spill and submit confirmation to the ministry, remove contamination following a tractor-trailer accident, and submit a written summary outlining actions taken to restore the environment by the deadline.

A victim fine surcharge of $7,500 was also applied.