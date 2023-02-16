Kwik Star truck stop voted truckers’ favorite

Truckers using the Trucker Path app have ranked their favorite U.S. truck stops, with Kwik Star in Davenport, Iowa taking top honors.

More than 8.5 million users rated the truck stops using the Trucker Path app. Rainbow Trucker’s Lounge, in West Wendover, Nev., was the top-voted independent truck stop.

Kwik Star employees were recognized during Trucker Path’s annual Top 100 truck stop ratings. (Photo: Supplied)

“The 2022 Top 100 Truck Stops chosen by Trucker Path’s driver community includes both chain and independent facilities that offer the best parking, food and other amenities,” said Chris Oliver, CMO at Trucker Path. “This recognition means they are the best of the best among places for drivers to stop based on their offerings and the top-notch customer service they provide.”

The top-rated truck stops were:

All Truck Stops

1st Place – Kwik Star #1071, Davenport, Iowa

2nd Place – Love’s Travel Stop #827, Moses Lake, Washington

3rd Place – Rainbow Trucker’s Lounge, West Wendover, Nevada

4th Place – Bert’s Travel Plaza, Wellsville, Kansas

5th Place – Workman’s Travel Center Ozark, Ozark, Arkansas

Independent Truck Stops

1st Place – Rainbow Trucker’s Lounge, West Wendover, Nevada

2nd Place – Bert’s Travel Plaza, Wellsville, Kansas

3rd Place – Stones Truck Stop, Watertown, South Dakota

4th Place – Pinehurst Gas N Go, Pinehurst, Georgia

5th Place – Iowa 80, Walcott, Iowa

Chain Truck Stops

1st Place – Kwik Star #1071, Davenport, Iowa

2nd Place – Love’s Travel Stop #827, Moses Lake, Washington

3rd Place – Workman’s Travel Center Ozark, Ozark, Arkansas

4th Place – TA Express Vermillion #275, Burbank, South Dakota

5th Place – Roadstar Travel Center Jarrell #17, Jarrell, Texas