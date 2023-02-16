Kwik Star truck stop voted truckers’ favorite
Truckers using the Trucker Path app have ranked their favorite U.S. truck stops, with Kwik Star in Davenport, Iowa taking top honors.
More than 8.5 million users rated the truck stops using the Trucker Path app. Rainbow Trucker’s Lounge, in West Wendover, Nev., was the top-voted independent truck stop.
“The 2022 Top 100 Truck Stops chosen by Trucker Path’s driver community includes both chain and independent facilities that offer the best parking, food and other amenities,” said Chris Oliver, CMO at Trucker Path. “This recognition means they are the best of the best among places for drivers to stop based on their offerings and the top-notch customer service they provide.”
The top-rated truck stops were:
All Truck Stops
1st Place – Kwik Star #1071, Davenport, Iowa
2nd Place – Love’s Travel Stop #827, Moses Lake, Washington
3rd Place – Rainbow Trucker’s Lounge, West Wendover, Nevada
4th Place – Bert’s Travel Plaza, Wellsville, Kansas
5th Place – Workman’s Travel Center Ozark, Ozark, Arkansas
Independent Truck Stops
1st Place – Rainbow Trucker’s Lounge, West Wendover, Nevada
2nd Place – Bert’s Travel Plaza, Wellsville, Kansas
3rd Place – Stones Truck Stop, Watertown, South Dakota
4th Place – Pinehurst Gas N Go, Pinehurst, Georgia
5th Place – Iowa 80, Walcott, Iowa
Chain Truck Stops
1st Place – Kwik Star #1071, Davenport, Iowa
2nd Place – Love’s Travel Stop #827, Moses Lake, Washington
3rd Place – Workman’s Travel Center Ozark, Ozark, Arkansas
4th Place – TA Express Vermillion #275, Burbank, South Dakota
5th Place – Roadstar Travel Center Jarrell #17, Jarrell, Texas
