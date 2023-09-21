New Brunswick investing $11.5M to add passing lanes on Route 11

New Brunswick will construct new passing lanes along key stretches of provincial highway Route 11 in work expected to be complete by the end of the year.

“Our government is pleased to announce that work will begin soon to further improve safety for the traveling public along two key sections of Route 11,” Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Richard Ames said in a news release. “Both projects support our ongoing priority to provide a safer drive along this critical link in our province.”

The two construction projects, valued at $11.5 million, will add lanes for highway traffic traveling in both directions — a 1.45-km northbound passing lane and 1.45 km southbound passing lane in Saint-Louis de Kent near Route 480, and a 1.8-km northbound passing lane and a 2.25-km southbound passing lane near Rexton.

These projects are the first in a series of passing lanes planned for the Route 11 corridor between Bouctouche and Miramichi. Route 11 is a key transportation and trade corridor between northern and southeast New Brunswick, as well as Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.