Ontario marks milestone in Highway 7 expansion plan

The Ontario government is advancing construction on the Frederick Street bridge in Kitchener, marking another milestone in its plan to widen Highway 7 between Kitchener and Guelph.

The new four-lane, 18-kilometer Highway 7 will help fight gridlock on Highway 401, save commuters time, and keep goods moving across the fast-growing regions of Kitchener, Waterloo, and Guelph, according to a news release.

Highway 7 is among the busiest two-lane highways in Ontario, with 26,000 vehicles traveling on it daily.

“The people of Kitchener-Waterloo have waited far too long for the new Highway 7,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, minister of transportation. “That is why our government has made it a priority to move this project forward.”

Starting Feb. 28, contractors will be invited to submit proposals for the replacement of the Frederick Street bridge. To accommodate the future widening of Highway 7, the bridge will be lengthened to ensure traffic can flow in both directions with shoulders and multi-use paths.

Once complete, the new Highway 7 will include seven interchanges between Kitchener and Guelph, including a multi-level connection to Highway 85, a new crossing over the Grand River and improvements to local roads to help keep communities connected.