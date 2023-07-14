Ontario starting work on Highway 11’s 2+1 roadway

The Ontario government has awarded a contract to begin the environmental assessment and design work for a 2+1 highway on Highway 11 north of North Bay.

“Taking the next step to build the first 2+1 roadway in North America is just another way our government is investing in highways across the province,” Caroline Mulroney, minister of transportation said in a news release. “We’re making great progress on our plan to build Ontario as we continue to work closely with communities and safety advocates to build a safer transportation network.”

Aecom Canada will undertake the environmental assessment and design work for the three-lane highway which will incorporate a passing lane that changes direction approximately every two to five kilometers. The 2+1 highway model is used in other jurisdictions around the world and is more cost efficient than twinning a highway.

The province identified two potential locations for the project – Sand Dam Road to Ellesmere Road (14 km) and Highway 64 to Jumping Caribou Lake Road (16 km). While both sites will be assessed, the design and environmental assessment for Sand Dam Road to Ellesmere Road will be prioritized.

“The 2+1 highway project demonstrates our government’s continued efforts to strengthen our transportation network and expand opportunities for economic growth and development in northern Ontario,” said Vic Fedeli, minister of economic development, job creation and trade, and MPP for Nipissing.

“In addition to keeping our promise to build Ontario, this project will play an important role in addressing the unique transportation needs of the north, enhancing traffic flow and improving safety for individuals and businesses alike on our roads.”