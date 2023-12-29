Ontario’s 407 ETR to hike rates from Feb. 1, 2024

It is going to cost more to drive a truck on Ontario’s Highway 407 ETR (express toll route).

The 407 ETR is ending a four-year rate freeze by announcing a new rate schedule that comes into effect on Feb. 1, 2024. All other fees remain unchanged, according to a news release.

The highway is an all-electronic open-access toll route in the Greater Toronto Area, spanning 108 kilometres from Burlington in the west to Pickering in the east.

407 ETR’s rate schedule is updated annually, however tolls were frozen at February 2020 levels at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Implementing the 2024 rate schedule comes as traffic levels continue to stabilize with more drivers resuming regular activities like commuting to and from work.

“407 ETR remains committed to providing the exceptional service we’re known for both on and off the road,” said 407 ETR president and CEO, Javier Tamargo.

Toll rates vary by the section of the highway driven, day of the week, time of day, direction of travel and weight of vehicle.