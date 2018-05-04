Truck News

QEW closures coming this weekend

BURLINGTON, Ont. – The Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) is warning truckers that the Toronto-bound QEW at the Burlington Skyway Bridge will be fully closed from 9 p.m. May 5 to 10 a.m. May 6.

All traffic will be detoured via Eastport Driver. Two lanes on the Toronto-bound QEW Burlington Skyway will be closed from 7 p.m. May 5 to 2 p.m. May 6.

This closure is for construction and is weather permitting, the OTA says. Motorists are advised to plan alternate routes for the duration of the closure.

For real-time updates on these and other scheduled events in Central Region, please link to ‘Traffic Reports’ via the Ontario 511 website.

