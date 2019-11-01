Regina bypass opens

REGINA, Sask. – The much-anticipated Regina bypass officially opened Oct. 28, comprising 61 km of road, 37 km of which is newly built and 24 km having been upgraded.

Construction of the $1.9 billion project began in 2015 and is aimed at improving road safety and promoting the region’s economic development.

The project represents Saskatchewan’s first public-private partnership for transport infrastructure, with VINCI Group completing the bypass.

“The Regina bypass is an excellent example of close, productive collaboration between public authorities and private players to deliver a major project for the benefit of all,” said VINCI chairman and CEO Xavier Huillard. “VINCI is proud of the positive relations it has built with the Province of Saskatchewan and its Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure. The opening of the bypass to traffic is a new step in our partnership. Together, we will continue to make transport safer and support the province’s economic growth.”