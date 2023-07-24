Trans-Canada Highway improvement work in B.C. to begin in fall

Improvements to the Trans-Canada Highway between Ford Road and Tappen Valley Road are scheduled to begin this fall.

A $128-million contract for the project has been awarded to Emil Anderson Construction. Work will require three construction seasons and is expected to be complete in 2026.

Work will include widening the two-lane highway to four lanes and replacing the aging Tappen overpass, as well as constructing frontage roads and a commercial and passenger vehicle pullout. Frontage roads are the access roads that connect side roads and driveways, and consolidate them so there is only one highway access.

This portion of work includes a stretch of highway running through Skwlāx te Secwepemcúl̓ecw, formerly Little Shuswap Lake Band Indian Reserve #5. This will enhance connections within the Skwlāx te Secwepemcúl̓ecw community and improve safe access on and off the Trans-Canada Highway.

Safe and efficient traffic flow

Upgrading the highway to a modern 100 km/h, four-lane standard will allow traffic to move more safely and efficiently. Communities will be better connected and businesses will be better able to move their products throughout the province and across the country.

Funding for the $243-million project was announced in July 2021, with the provincial government providing $161 million and the Government of Canada contributing approximately $82 million.

The project is one of a series of planned improvements to the Trans-Canada Highway between Kamloops and the Alberta border to increase safety, reliability and efficiency for travellers and the movement of goods.