U.S. announces $80M funding to improve truck parking, safety

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) announced more than US$80 million in grant awards to help professional drivers access truck parking.

The grants include a 65% increase in funding for truck parking projects over last year and enhance efforts to support truck drivers and improve safety.

The funding will expand access to truck parking by helping truck drivers locate available rest area truck parking spaces in real time via dynamic message signs along highways in Kentucky, Delaware, and Indiana.

Research will support automated, location-based driver alerts via electronic logging devices that inform drivers of upcoming work zones.

The grants will enhance electronic screening technologies to detect vehicle violations (such as automated license plate readers, USDOT number readers, tire monitoring system, and hazardous materials placard readers). Money will also be used for outreach and education to combat human trafficking.

“We depend on truck drivers every day, and we have a national responsibility to support their safety and job quality,” said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

“President Biden’s historic investment through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law helps improve commercial motor vehicle safety on our roadways both at the national and local levels,” said FMCSA Administrator Robin Hutcheson.

Investments in parking spaces across the country will include: