Van Niekerk appointed CEO of Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority

Charl van Niekerk has been named chief executive officer of Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, the Crown corporation responsible for the Gordie Howe International Bridge project. He will start in his new role on July 25.

Charl van Niekerk (Photo: Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority)

Once completed, the $5.7-billion bridge bridge will provide an uninterrupted, highway-to-highway transportation route from Montreal to Mexico with direct connections between Ontario’s Highway 401 and Michigan’s Interstate 75.

Van Niekerk recently held the position of executive vice-president – transportation at Infrastructure Canada. He has gained experience overseeing the delivery of provincial highway, subway, and rail projects, including the Rt. Hon. Herb Gray Parkway that connects to the Gordie Howe International Bridge. Globally, he has leadership background in the construction, operations, and engineering industry.

Van Niekerk holds a bachelor in civil engineering from the University of Pretoria and a master in business leadership from the University of South Africa.