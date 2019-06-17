Volvo Group sponsors tree planting for Canadian veterans

WHITBY, Ont. – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was among the attendees at a tree planting ceremony June 14, sponsored by Volvo Group.

The event was part of the Highway of Heroes Tree Campaign, an initiative that will see two million trees planted along the Highway of Heroes. The section of highway runs 170 kilometers between the Trenton, Ont., air force base and the coroner’s office in Toronto. It’s the route taken by all 159 Canadians who lost their lives during the war in Afghanistan.

Mark Cullen, campaign chairman, said the project will become the largest living tribute in the world. But it relies on corporate sponsorships and government funding. Trudeau said the federal government committed $2.9 million during its latest budget to support the initiative.

Cullen noted the trees not only pay tribute to Canadian servicemen and women, but also clean the air along the heavily traveled Hwy. 401. There will be 117,000 trees planted along the highway, representing each Canadian life lost at war since 1812. Another 1.8 million will be planted in the communities that flank the highway.

Leo Hawkes, managing director of Volvo Financial Services, represented Volvo Group at the event.

“We feel truly privileged to have this opportunity to acknowledge the sacrifice made by Canadian servicemen and women,” he said. “Our customers travel and work along this highway every day. We also strongly believe in the preservation of the environment and minimizing our carbon footprint.”

Following speeches, including remarks from the Prime Minister, volunteers gathered to plant more than 300 trees paid for by Volvo Group.