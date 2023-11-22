Work progresses on widening Ontario’s Highway 17 between Renfrew and Arnprior

Ontario has completed the first phase of work to widen Highway 17 from two to four lanes between the towns of Renfrew and Arnprior, with the opening of a new interchange at Calabogie Road in Renfrew County.

“Four years ago, our government made a promise to prioritize widening Highway 17 and today’s announcement is proof that we’re making rapid progress to get it done,” Prabmeet Sarkaria, minister of transportation, said in a news release. “We recognize how important this project is to the local community and once complete, it will fight gridlock and improve safety for workers, families and businesses in eastern Ontario.”

Work completed in Phase 1 of the project included building a new interchange to carry Calabogie Road traffic over Highway 417, a new carpool lot north of the highway, access roads and new ramp connections.

The next phase includes building three more interchanges and widening 22.5 km of Highway 17 from Scheel Drive to three kilometers west of Bruce Street in Renfrew County.

Highway 17/417 is the longest provincial highway in Ontario, stretching more than 1,900 km from the Ontario-Manitoba border to the Quebec border in Eastern Ontario.