NAL Insurance launches Thank A Trucker app

Thank A Trucker, a program designed to recognize and reward drivers that was pioneered by NAL Insurance in 2020, has announced a new platform – a mobile app that brings a new way for trucking companies to show driver appreciation.

Five fleets will have the opportunity to pilot the new app, with drivers from each company receiving $1,000 in gift cards to retail locations of their choice. The app will be available at App Store and Google Play Store.

“The main feedback we received over the past four years is that drivers often feel underappreciated, so we built a platform to make it simple and easy to let them know how much they are valued, even when they are thousands of miles away,” said Aaron Lindsay, Thank A Trucker’s president.

“Now more than ever, we need to work together to show drivers respect and reward them.”

Photo: Thank A Trucker

App features

The custom fleet-branded iOS and Android app will allow the companies to add their unique touches to the app, including a custom logo, header and splash page.

Employers will be able to post relevant company and industry updates and reminders on the main page, ensuring everyone has access to important information in a private employee-only space.

Through the recognition leaderboard, employers can award points to drivers and staff based on special achievements, accident-free miles, or other noteworthy achievements.

A driver and employee chat function will allow secure communication regardless of the location, and the directory will enable the connection with drivers and staff across the company, with the ability to customize privacy settings.

Employers can also create and store staff and driver resources, such as company documents, including safety, HR, accounting, and other materials, for easy reference and accessibility.