Trucker Path teams up with Goodyear on roadside assistance

PHOENIX, Ariz. – Trucker Path users will soon have direct access to roadside service in the U.S. thanks to a new partnership.

The popular app is partnering with Goodyear Commercial Tire and Service Center (CTSC) locations to offer support to drivers that have a tire-related issue on the road.

The app will now feature a “click-to-call” feature to connect them directly to Goodyear Roadside Service which has nearly 200 service centers in the U.S. The feature is located in the app’s menu under “Roadside Assistance.”

The new service isn’t replacing Trucker Path’s existing roadside service, which is still available from the app or through a toll-free number.

Goodyear marketing manager Dustin Lancy says the company is excited to offer the service to Trucker Path’s active monthly users which total more than 700,000 drivers.

“By enabling our members to access roadside service from Goodyear CTSC locations by using the Trucker Path app, we are providing a solution that helps them get back on the road quickly and efficiently,” said Trucker Path Chief Business Officer

The app crowd-sources information about routes, parking, fuel, weigh stations, and other things from its users, allowing drivers to share information widely with each other, keeping the app updated regularly.