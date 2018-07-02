902L tire now in new size

Yokohama Tire’s max-mileage 902L ultra-wide-base longhaul/regional drive tire is now available in a 455/55R22.5 size.

It also comes in a 445/50R22.5.

Features of the tire include a 27/32 tread depth to support traction and tread life, and an eight-rib block and sipe design to enhance lateral stability.

The tire’s rubber compound also lowers rolling resistance and reduces the built-up of heat, the company says, while the combination of small blocks and sipes reduce heel-toe wear to improve fuel economy and increase traction in snow.

www.Yokohamatruck.com.