Accuride wheels shed weight

Accuride is shedding weight off its Accu-Lite family of aluminum wheels, and has also unveiled a 38-lb. 10 hand-hole wheel among the offerings.

The 22.5 x 8.25-inch wheel has undergone two years of field tests on Canadian highways, too.

The weight savings are realized through a new aluminum alloy that helps to control the material’s grain structure.

Three other wheel designs are shedding between three and four pounds each, thanks to the new alloy. A second-generation 24.5 x 8.25-inch wheel weighs in at 50 lb., while two versions of a 22.5 x 14-inch third-generation Duplex wheel weigh 51 lb.

The supplier is also expanding coating offerings including the extreme-gloss ProShield XGT, and a matte-black ProShield Black. Those will be released in the first quarter of this year.

Accu-Lite wheels are also available with standard polish and extra polish.