Alternator designed for heavy-duty demands

Military and mining vehicles are receiving some extreme support with a Leece-Neville IdlePro alternator with a 600-amp output at 6,000 rpm.

The 24-volt alternators are virtually idle-free, the company adds, and it’s up to 24 lb. lighter than comparable models.

Features include Prestolite Isolated Ground Technology, which reduces stray voltage and electrical noise by maintaining a closed loop of electric current. The IdlePro Extreme 600-amp alternators also run at a 78% efficiency, and in certain applications will deliver a minimum of 66% of their rated maximum output at engine idle speeds.

Heavy-duty housings help to protect against vibration, while the high-performance brushless design reduces weight and size.