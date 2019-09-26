Alternator for off-road, heavy-duty applications

Leece-Neville’s new AVi555 24V alternator has been unveiled with the promise of top performance, even in the face of maximum-rated temperature environments up to 105 Celsius.

The alternators are designed specifically for off-highway applications and heavy-duty equipment such as wheel loaders, dozers, excavators, and skid steers, from manufacturers such as Caterpillar and John Deere.

Each unit is designed with a heavy-duty housing and a set of front and rear bearings to improve performance in extreme operating environments.

The alternators are covered by a one-year warranty, and because the units are entirely new there is no need to manage cores.