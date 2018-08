Amsoil already offers gear lube, but by changing the packaging it is making installations easier.

The Amsoil Severe Gear Easy-Pack is flexible, helping to access fill holes in confined spaces. The end result leaves less waste than traditional quart-sized containers, the company says.

The packaging is now available with Amsoil Severe Gear 75W-90 and 75W-140 100% Synthetic Gear Lube. But traditional quart packaging remains available as well.