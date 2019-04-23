Ancra unveils non-permanent decking

Ancra has unveiled a “non-permanent” decking system that can be used in leased equipment or containers without voiding the warranty.

The FasTrack Lift-a-Deck II Conversion system is a single track that includes brackets for mounting into vertical logistics posts slots. That track, when coupled with a Lift-a-Deck II beam, converts a standard dry van trailer into a captive beam Lift-a-Deck II decking trailer.

Deck heights can be customized to accommodate different-sized loads, inserting beams where required.

The 78-inch beveled single-track assembly installs into vertical logistics post slots. Two tracks are needed for each beam location. The brackets are spaced 12 inches apart to mout to standard vertical E/A slots on four- or six-inch centers.