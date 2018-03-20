Aspen unveils 55-ton lowboy

Aspen Custom Trailers, known for its heavy-haul designs, has now introduced the M5500-8 commercial trailer – a 55-ton hydraulic removable gooseneck lowboy.

Features of the trailer with a 53-foot overall length include 26 feet of flush deck, swing-out outriggers, protected air lines, a wide gooseneck support arm, and rear frame ready for a flip fourth axle or 14’1” spread single axle booster.

Its 116-inch gooseneck swing allows a four-axle tractor to get under the trailer without dealing with the extra weight and hassle of an extension, the company adds.

The features don’t need to stop there, either. Options include a 9-hp Honda engine, bolted load-bearing wheel covers, locing chain basket, air lift third axle, flip fourth-axle module, and 14’1” single axle booster.

www.aspentrailer.com