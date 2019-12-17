Augment your training reality with video

Design Interactive has added remote collaboration video calling features to its Augmentor training solution for fleet maintenance personnel. Together, they can connect technicians to expert sources and repair procedures in real time.

The system can be used to deliver training modules and document advice, the company adds. So, too, can it help to manage multiple calls or follow up if call volumes are high.

Augmentor also features a web portal that can be used to create, edit and distribute training modules to Android, iOS, and the HoloLens across multiple locations.

The video calling feature is now available on mobile devices and through the Augmentor web portal, while a version for the HoloLens headsets will be released in the first quarter of 2020.