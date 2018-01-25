Bendix expands brake shoe offerings

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Bendix has expanded its aftermarket brake shoe line, and now offers a remanufactured brake shoe with original equipment friction and coating and the same five-year warranty as on OE shoes.

The announcements were made during Heavy-Duty Aftermarket Week.

A new high-quality brake shoe without the core charges associated with remanufactured products is now available from Bendix. It offers a steel/coreless show with Bendix Basic Friction or Bendix Advanced Friction lines.

“With so many truck vocations and fleet applications out there, the more options Bendix can provide, the better we can equip the commercial vehicle industry for putting safer trucks on the road,” said Keith McComsey, director of marketing and customer solutions at Bendix Spicer Foundation Brake LLC (BSFB). “We know, for instance, that not every job demands the superior performance level of Bendix OE friction. At the same time, we recognize that some customers prefer not to deal with remanufactured shoes – which carry core charges, plus require collecting used shoes and returning them to the manufacturer. Yet, until now, our aftermarket shoes with Bendix Basic and Bendix Advanced frictions were solely available as remanufactured products. With the new steel/coreless shoe, we’ve filled that niche in our aftermarket line, giving vehicle operators another option to best meet their particular needs.”

The new steel/coreless show uses an E-coat process, to provide improved corrosion protection and to protect against rustjacking, Bendix announced.

The company also announced its new reman’d brake shoe with original equipment friction and coating comes with the same five-year warranty as OE shoes.

“We are intently focused on offering reman brake shoes that maximize safety and performance by resisting premature lining wear and rust jacking to provide full service life. This, along with value, is what our customers require in a reman brake shoe,” said McComsey. “The Bendix OE-level reman shoe with extended warranty is part of our commitment to meet these needs. Likewise, achieving the six-million-unit production milestone for reman brake shoes is the latest benchmark in our effort to provide operators what they need to compete in today’s industry.”