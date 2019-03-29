BF Goodrich unveils Highway Control tires

BFGoodrich commercial truck tires have unveiled two new products in the form of the Highway Control S and Highway Control T.

The company’s Highway Control lineup is SmartWay verified, with features such as new sidewall compounds designed to boost fuel efficiency without sacrificing wear, as well as a new tread design and improved shoulder ribs with microsipes to help resist irregular wear. Serpentine-shaped flow-through grooves are designed to evacuate water, while a variable-groove wall is there to help eject stones and extend casing life.

The BFGoodrich steer and all-position Highway Control S tire replaces the BFGoodrich ST 244 in sizes 11R22.5 and 11R24.5 (Load Range G), 11R22.5 and 11R24.5 (Load Range H), 275/80R22.5 (Load Range G), and 285/80R24.5 (Load Range G).

Its counterpart, the Highway Control T trailer tire, will be available May 1 and replaces the BFGoodrich TR 144. It fights irregular wear with a shoulder decoupling groove and related microsipes. The model comes in 11R22.5, 275/80R22.5, 11R24.5 and 285/75R24.5 (Load Range G) sizes.

The Highway Control S comes with a one-year satisfaction guarantee, while the Highway Control T comes with two-year coverage. Both feature a five-year, two-retread limited casing guarantee.