BF Goodrich unveils all-terrain tire

BF Goodrich has unveiled two new all-terrain tires to help handle the grueling conditions faced by equipment in the construction, logging, and energy sectors.

The Cross Control tire line includes thick sidewalls to resist impact damage; heat-resistant compounds to help reduce internal casing temperatures; a full-protector ply to combat penetrations and road hazards, even past the outer grooves; and resistance to cuts and chips.

The wide-base version of the Cross Control S, an all-terrain steer/all-position tire, promises 20% more mileage than a BF Goodrich ST565 wide-base tire, the company adds.

Features of the Cross Control S include a serrated shoulder and staggered rib blocks to help roll through soft soils and snow. Wider lug spacing also ensures traction even as the tires wear.

It comes in sizes 11R22.5 and 11R24.5 (Load Range H), 315/80R22.5 (Load Range L), and starting in May 2018 will be available in sizes 385/65R22.5 (Load Range J) and 425/65R22.5 (Load Range L).

The BFGoodrich Cross Control D, its all-terrain drive tire counterpart, shares many of the same features and is available in 11R22.5 and 11R24.5 sizes (Load Range H).