Blue Tree Systems announces its intregration with TMWSuite

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Blue Tree Systems has announced the availability of new integration features with TMW Systems’ TMWSuite product, which it says will improve operational efficiency and the driver experience through better management of workload assignments.

Blue Tree said that new capabilities will allow fleets using TMWSuite and Blue Tree’s FleetManager.com platform to gain improved access and visibility related to driver workflow. With the enhancement, drivers will experience a reduction in the number of required manual interactions through automated processes, allowing them to concentrate more on driving and safety. TMWSuite users will gain from a more seamless integration, with automated geofencing, alerts and the start of the dispatch process once drive activity begins. The enhanced solution has been tested with carriers over several months.

“This integration is a really good example of what Blue Tree is all about: creating in-cab software that drivers prefer – and making our open, Android-based platform more useful and even easier for fleets to access,” said Charlie Cahill, CEO of Blue Tree Systems.