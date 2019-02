Minimizer has a new steerable axle fender bracket kit for those with a Watson Chalin SL20K-2065 axle.

The axle design itself is fairly new, but Minimizer said it was already receiving requests for a kit that would work.

The new bracket kit is designed for MIN2220 fenders, and features an easy bolt-on design.

The steerable kits are made to bolt on using existing holes on the brake assembly, which allows the fender to raise, lower and steer with the axle, the company adds.