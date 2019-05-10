CITT launches new path to CCLP designation for experienced logistics professionals

There’s no substitute for experience.

That was the starting point for CITT in developing a new program to allow experienced professionals a quicker path to earning their CITT-Certified Logistics Professional (CCLP) designation.

The new Challenge On-Ramp to the CCLP Designation program (www.citt.ca/challenge_onramp) is a streamlined, new process for experienced people to become CITT-Certified Logistics Professionals.

In the past, the only way someone could qualify was by passing CITT’s full program of courses.

CCLP designation seekers who are confident they have mastered eight critical competency areas (see infographic) can go straight to CITT’s new Challenge Exam. Those who pass the exam will then participate in a practical interview. And both assessments can be completed from the candidates’ place of work, online and by phone, all of which can be accomplished in a matter of weeks. For more info:

Click: www.citt.ca/challenge_onramp

Use the Live Chat option via CITT’s website

Call: Maria Murjani at 416-363-5696 ext. 24