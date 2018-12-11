Cardone unveils brake program

Cardone Industries is launching a complete heavy-duty brake program that includes air disc calipers, brake pads, rotors, and other accessories for Class 7 and 8 vehicles.

While engineered and tested to meet or exceed OE performance, the products will save buyers an average of 15-20%, the company says.

One key component to the program includes Cardone’s patented guide pin grease kit, which can extend caliper life. The grease itself can withstand temperatures as high as 1000 F, about double the limit of OE grease, the company adds. This is meant to help protect against premature tearing and caliper seizures.