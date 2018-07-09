Cargo sensor combines lasers, camera

Spireon’s FleetLocate Cargo Sensor combines optical imaging and laser time of flight to show how much cargo is sitting in a trailer.

Traditional ultrasonic sensors can be affected by conditions such as temperature, humidity and cargo type – as well as the distance between the sensor and the cargo, the company says. Soft material can absorb these sonic waves, and sensors can be fooled into thinking there’s a full load if something is placed against the sensor.

Spireon has answered these challenges by combining multiple sensors and adding processing power to the sensors themselves. Lasers were introduced to eliminate problem readings linked to cargo type and proximity, while an integrated camera offers additional data.

The sensors will be available in the third quarter of this year.