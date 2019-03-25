Carrier Transicold debuts Supra S6 refrigeration unit

Carrier Transicold has introduced a new Supra S6 truck refrigeration unit, which it says boosts performance, efficiency and reliability, and features a contemporary new design. The Supra S6 is designed for small- to medium-sized trucks and has a processing speed that’s 20 times faster than the original, thanks to the new APX control technology.

Other features include a dash-mounted control interface with a backlit LCD display, that provides at-a-glance operating information. The Supra S6 integrates with Carrier Transicold’s eSolutions telematics offering, enabling remote monitoring and control, geofencing, and automatic uploads of refrigeration settings and software updates.

The design features a wrap-around honeycomb grille that can be easily removed for access to internal components. The more compact design is also 10% lighter than competitive models, the company says.