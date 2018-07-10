Cell signals getting a boost

Can you hear me now? You should be able to with Wilson Electronics’ weBoost Drive 4G-X Fleet, a device that will boost a fleet’s cell signals by up to 32 times over what would otherwise be available.

The Drive 4G-X Fleet’s outside antenna accesses all cellular voice and data signals, including 4G and 3G, and sends them to the booster. That booster receives the signal, amplifies it and serves as a touchpoint between the user’s phone and the nearest cell tower. As a result, devices get a stronger signal, and calls and data are fed back to the network.

The end result supports cellular-based fleet tracking devices, even in areas with weak signals, the company says. It increases cellular range, offers the fastest-available data speeds, and improves the quality of calls as well.

It’s currently compatible with U.S. wireless carriers including Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, US Cellular, Straight Talk and more. Canadian wireless carriers are to be supported within a month.

The kit includes a high-performance New Motorola (NMO) antenna, which requires professional installation.