Chevin’s hub of workshop data

Chevin Fleet Solutions’ Workshop Hub offers technicians a tool that can be used to view and track their progress and report on assigned workloads.

Designed for tablets and smartphones, the web-based app makes it possible to view assignments in the workshop or in the field. It can be used to complete work orders, track activity, request parts, complete vehicle inspections, create timesheets, and record non-productive time ranging from lunch breaks to training.

Chevin says cost savings can be realized through greater workshop efficiencies and reduced administrative time.

All the activities, forms, and reports are automatically transferred to Chevin’s FleetWave fleet management software.