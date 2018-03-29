Continental re-thinks the CB

Continental’s VoicR app is re-imagining the CB radio in the form of a real-time, voice-and-location-based digital social network.

Subscribers to the app create short voice messages and broadcast them to other nearby users, or send them through personalized CB-style channels to users around the world, the company says. Channels can be created based on user interests including lists of friends, destinations, events, and special services. Closed channels are available for businesses or public services.

Bluetooth signals offer hands-free operation, and support push-to-talk activities via a wireless smart button known as the Flic.

Continental says it’s also looking to integrate the system with existing CB radios and implementing the software into infotainment systems. Integrating VoicR into a tablet like Zonar Connect, it could even replace traditional CB radios, the company adds.