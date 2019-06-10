Cooper trailer tire rounds out Pro Series

Cooper Tire has unveiled a new longhaul trailer tire, the LHT, completing the Cooper Pro Series product lineup.

The LHT joins longhaul drive and steer tires in the series.

Available as a 295/75R22.5 model right now, other sizes are scheduled to come later this summer.

Features include Cooper’s ECO (Energy Conservation Optimization) technology that combines the tire’s design, compounding, and construction to deliver ultra-low rolling resistance that beats SmartWay standards by 15% and meets the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s 2021 greenhouse gas emissions targets.

The tire has a 12/32 tread designed with a V-shaped pattern and evenly spaced ribs. The design helps to prevent irregular wear, Cooper says. And the four-belt steel casing helps to support retreading.

Pro Series tires come with a seven-year, two-retread warranty that covers the tire’s full replacement cost for the first 50% of the tread life.