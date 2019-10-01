Cooper unveils new Roadmaster steer tire

Cooper Tire’s Roadmaster lineup is expanding to include the Roadmaster RM832 EM steer tire.
The new tire is verified by SmartWay and features an 18/32 tread depth along with an improved tread design and advanced rubber compound.
The RM832 EM has a wider footprint than the Roadmaster steer tire that went before it, and also incorporates second-generation Energy Max compounding to improve fuel economy.
The wider footprint better distributes weight, while a newly designed decoupling groove helps minimize shoulder wear, the company says.
The new Roadmaster steer tire comes with a six-year, two-retread warranty, and is available in seven sizes: 295/75R22.5, 11R22.5, 11R24.5 in Load Range G or H, plus in 285/75R24.5 (Load Range H).
