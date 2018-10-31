Cooper unveils severe mixed-service drive tire

Cooper’s Severe Series truck and bus radial tire line has expanded with the introduction of the new Cooper Severe Series Mixed Service Drive or MSD, a premium drive tire for mixed-service applications.

The treads measure a deep 32/32, and the company says it handles off-road conditions and delivers even wear on the road.

The tire is also engineered to withstand the heavy scrub, cut and chip environments experienced by off-highway tires.

The triangular-shaped tie-bars in the outside shoulder help to promote traction throughout the tire’s life, while also mitigating heel-toe wear. Other features include proprietary compounds that form what’s known as chip guard technology, and stone ejectors in the lateral grooves.

The tire is offered 11R22.5 (LRH) and 11R24.5 (LRH), and are available for shipment beginning Nov. 1.