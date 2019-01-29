Dana adds driveshaft to Spicer lineup

Dana has added the SPL 250 Lite driveshaft to its Spicer lineup while also expanding its Spicer Select portfolio to cover the Meritor Permalube RPL Series.

The SPL 250 Lite aftermarket replacement offers a press-in mid-ship assembly and includes the complete driveshaft, coupling shaft, and service components. No torque wrenches or boot clamps are required.

The end result can handle up to 18,400 lb-ft of torque, but it’s also 25 lb. lighter than competitive products.

The model shares service components with SPL 350 and 250 driveshafts, which helps to simplify inventory requirements, Dana says.

The SPL 250 Lite assemblies are built to order, while service parts are offered through a distribution center in Crossville, Tenn.

The Spicer Select product range, meanwhile, expands to include two new replacement U-joints covering the Meritor Permalube RPL Series drivelines. The Spicer Select U-joints are permanently lubricated and sealed.

Parts numbers, orders, and information on availability can be found at www.danaaftermarket.com.