Dana enhances Spicer SPL driveshafts

Dana Incorporated has made enhancements to its Spicer SPL Series driveshafts for improved overall efficiency and increased performance. Changes include increased torque ratings and improved sealing technologies.

Torque ratings for the medium-duty SPL140 will increase by seven percent, while the ratings for the SPL170 used in medium and some heavy-duty applications will go up by 15%.

“This allows our fleet customers to improve efficiency, save cost and lighten up the vehicle,” says Dana’s director of Product Planning, Steve Slesinski. “These are not complete redos, but improvements to existing product lines through the use of special materials and processes and extensive benchmarking against competitive products.”

The enhanced medium-duty SPL product will target multiple applications, allowing for rightsizing and the use of an optimum driveshaft, improving efficiency and cost. Dana says.

The product enhancements will be available immediately for the Spicer medium-duty SPL series, while updates to the heavy-duty SPL series will be available in late spring 2020. All new driveshafts and related componentry will be completely interchangeable with current SPL product on the market.

Dana has also taking some technology developed for its global platform of driveshafts to improve the sealing capability of the universal-joints in the heavy-duty product line.

“The new composite sealing package will provide even greater resistance against environmental influence, further increasing performance life,” Slesinski says. “Continually improving these designs will help the environment with less lost grease fewer parts to service and maintain. And these too will be fully interchangeable with existing product.”