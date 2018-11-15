Dana Spicer adds to U-joint kits

Dana’s Spicer Select all-makes drivetrain portfolio now includes the most popular U-joints for commercial applications while also adding new U-joint strap kits.

Dana recommends replacing the supporting hardware when installing a new U-joint, so the new offerings now deliver a complete replacement kit.

Driveshaft series to be covered include Spicer’s 1710/1760 and 1810 Series, while the 1610 Series includes U-joints only. Spicer Select strap kits are also available for Spicer SPL170 and SPL250 driveshafts.