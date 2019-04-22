Dana training tools expand for electrified vehicles

Dana has expanded its Driveline Forensic training series to include videos that address safety and maintenance tips for electrified vehicles.

The new videos offer overviews on both electric vehicle architecture and maintenance, as well as vehicle servicing safety tips.

The architecture overview includes charging instructions and a review of electric components, as well as a maintenance overview that includes pre-operation maintenance inspections, maintenance schedules, and service after impacts or water submersion. The safety tips cover caution around high voltage, personal protective equipment, primary shutdown methods, and damaged battery procedures.