Decisiv launches two new offerings

Service management platform Decisiv has announced two new product offerings. Fleet Mobile brings the information supplied by Decisiv and delivers it through a mobile app. It’s targeted at smaller fleets, who may not have dedicated maintenance managers sitting in the back office. It has taken all the service management capabilities – including PM tracking, diagnostics, identifying trucks requiring service – and delivers it through an Android or iOS app. Mack and Volvo are offering the services on a branded basis.

The second new offering announced at the American Trucking Associations’ Management Conference & Exhibition is Explore. This allows users to create their own graphs and reports to visualize data created by a large pool of vehicles. Users can, for instance, determine how long assets are out of service by specific provider, or the costs related to specific repairs. It is aimed at fleet users, service locations and dealer groups – or even manufacturers that have regional managers who want to aggregate data around a region.

Decisiv has now managed more than 11.5 million service events and plans to grow in 2019, expanding to the off-highway market. It also plans to begin covering trailers, reefers, tires and other components. For more info, visit www.decisiv.com.