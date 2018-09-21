Driver referral app launches Nov. 1

NAL Insurance is launching a new app for its fleet clients, managing the payments for driver referrals.

The Benefits App offers one-touch referrals via text message and email. Once a referral is made, the details are sent to a fleet’s recruiting department. From there, drivers can create a conversation between the person being referred and the recruiter.

The app was originally developed to help owner-operators manage and review insurance products.

Twenty fleets will trial the new app beginning Nov. 1.