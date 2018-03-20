Drivewyze added to Transflo app

Transflo Mobile is enhancing its mobile offerings, adding partners such as Drivewyze to the Transflo Connect integration platform.

Drivewyze’s PreClear app will now launch directly within Transflo Mobile or the company’s HOS iOS and Android apps.

With that, there are bypass opportunities at 700 fixed weigh stations and mobile inspection sites, without requiring a stand-alone transponder.

Other features include interactive reports that allow drivers to identify and submit pictures of defects, and load search capabilities. Fleets have visibility into loads and workflows for shipments handled by agent carriers, in-depth analytics, and an active notification feature.

